Mumbai, July 29: Priya Dutt, on Tuesday, took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her brother and actor Sanjay Dutt on his 66th birthday. In a heartfelt post, she cherished old memories and their special bond. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya posted a few unseen throwback photos featuring her posing alongside the actor. In the caption, the doting sister penned a heartfelt note, wishing Sanjay all the happiness and success.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday bhaiya, I wish you all the happiness and success you so very much deserve. We argue, we fight, we laugh and we cry together but we all know that in times of trouble we will all stand together as one. Our love for each other makes that possible. Love you bhaiya. Happy birthday @duttsanjay.” ‘Generosity of Spirit That I Have Witnessed’: Shilpa Shetty Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for Sanjay Dutt, Calls Him a True Rockstar With a Kind Heart (View Post).

Priya Dutt Pens Heartfelt Note on Sanjay Dutt's Birthday

Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, also showered birthday love on the actor. She posted a sweet video from their snowy vacation. The clip also compiles the couple’s solo photos, outings at restaurants, and other special moments.

Maanayata captioned the post, “Happy Birthday my love… our #saiyaara Every day with you is a gift, but today we celebrate the amazing person you are. Celebrating another blessed year of strength, courage and love You’re my rock, my best friend, a protective father, the guiding star and the love of my life…I’m so grateful for every smile, every laugh, and every moment we’ve shared. Endlessly grateful to God for “YOU” in our lives we love you always and ever God bless you with the best of the best blessings #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” Sanjay Dutt Pens Emotional Birthday Note for Wife Maanayata, Calls Her His Strength and Pillar of Support (View Post).

She also added the popular and trending song ‘Saiyaara’ as a background score for the video. Maanayata also offered a peek into Sanjay Dutt’s late-night birthday celebrations. The family stepped out for a special dinner and later marked the occasion with an intimate cake-cutting ceremony.

