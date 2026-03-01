Anticipation for the upcoming spy action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reached a new high following reports that the film will feature a significantly longer runtime than its predecessor. According to the latest industry buzz, the sequel is set to be one of the lengthiest mainstream Hindi films in recent years, surpassing the already substantial duration of the first part. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ FIRST Review: Yami Gautam Says THIS About Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Sequel (Watch Video).

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Runtime Revealed?

According to reports from 123Telugu, the final cut of Dhurandhar 2 is expected to clock in at approximately 3 hours and 50 minutes. This marks a notable increase from the first instalment, which had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Dhurandhar 2’:

While some early trade estimates suggested a duration closer to 3 hours and 40 minutes, the latest data indicates the film has been locked at nearly four hours to accommodate its expansive narrative. Although the makers have not yet issued an official confirmation, overseas distribution sources suggest these figures are accurate for the theatrical release.

A High-Stakes Sequel

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh. The sequel follows the events of the 2025 blockbuster, which grossed over INR 1300 crore worldwide and became a massive hit on digital platforms.

The story is expected to delve deeper into the gritty underworld, with Singh’s character reportedly taking "the throne of Lyari" following the power vacuum left at the end of the first film. The narrative will also reportedly feature more intense action sequences and a darker tone than the original.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Ensemble Cast and New Additions

The sequel sees the return of the original ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Speculation has also been mounting regarding new cast members; a recent leak on Letterboxd briefly listed Emraan Hashmi for a role titled "Bada Saheb," though his name was quickly removed from the credits.

Additionally, actress Yami Gautam, who recently shared her "first review" of the film after a private screening, described the sequel as "beyond extraordinary," further fueling the hype ahead of its release.

Box Office Outlook

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Unlike the first part, which initially saw a Hindi-only theatrical run, the sequel is planned for a massive pan-India release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. R. Madhavan on ‘Dhurandhar’ Ban: Dubai Fans Flying to India for Theatrical Experience Ahead of Sequel Release (Watch Video).

The film is set for a major box-office clash with the Yash-starrer Toxic, which is also slated for a March 19 release. The immense scale of Dhurandhar 2 has already impacted the regional calendar, with several Telugu films, such as Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, shifting their release dates to avoid the competition.

