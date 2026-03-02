Fans awaiting the first full look at Ranveer Singh’s high-octane sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will have to wait a bit longer. Despite widespread social media speculation and reports suggesting a trailer launch on March 3 to coincide with the Holi festivities, trade experts and studio insiders have officially debunked the rumours. The film remains one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, but the marketing campaign is reportedly following a strictly controlled timeline. Is ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Trailer Dropping on March 3? Here’s What We Know.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer Dropping on March 3?

The buzz began over the weekend as various reports claimed that Jio Studios was planning a "digital-only" drop for the trailer on Tuesday, March 3. However, veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to set the record straight, labelling the reports as inaccurate.

Adarsh clarified that no such launch was ever authorised by the production house. Quoting his post directly, writing, "'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE... A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]."

He further noted that he reached out to the primary stakeholders to verify the claims. "I spoke to #JioStudios, who clarified that an official announcement will be made when they are ready to unveil the trailer," Adarsh added.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Runtime Rumours

The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, follows the massive success of the first Dhurandhar, which became a box office phenomenon in late 2025. This second instalment is rumoured to be an expansive cinematic effort, with some trade reports suggesting a runtime of nearly 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes).

If confirmed, it would rank among the longest mainstream Hindi films ever produced, a testament to the scale of the "spy-verse" Dhar is building. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features a powerhouse ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The March 19 Box Office Clash

The urgency for a trailer comes as the film nears its locked release date of March 19, 2026. The date is significant as it marks a major theatrical showdown with Yash’s actioner, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ FIRST Review: Yami Gautam Says THIS About Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Sequel (Watch Video).

While rumours of a postponement have surfaced frequently over the last two months, director Aditya Dhar has consistently reaffirmed that the film is "100 per cent on" for its March 19 debut. International pre-bookings have already begun in select markets like Australia and France, further solidifying the current release window.

