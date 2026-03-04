Actress Ayesha Khan has addressed the online mockery she faced after sharing that she filmed the high-energy dance track Shararat while on her period. Speaking at the "Women of India" summit by Mojo Story on March 3, 2026, the actor expressed her dismay that a biological reality one she considers completely normal was transformed into a "national joke" by social media trolls. ‘I Carry It Everywhere I Go’: ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Actress Ayesha Khan Shuts Down Troll Calling Her ‘Cheap Woman’ With a Savage Reply (View Post)

Viral Song Sparked Meme Backlash

The track, featured in the 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar, became a viral sensation last year. However, Khan revealed that a week after her candid interview with Pinkvilla, she was met with a flood of memes and derogatory comments.

The 'National Joke' and Call for Education

Khan noted that while she appreciates humour, the reaction to her statement highlighted a significant lack of awareness and sensitivity. She specifically called out the "peak detailing by Aditya Dhar" meme template initially used to praise the director’s technical precision which was later weaponized to mock her personal health. “It’s unfortunate that whatever you do or say these days, everything is a joke, dark humour, and fun,” Khan said. “Me being on periods had suddenly become a national joke. We really need to educate our sons. We really need to educate our brothers. I’m sure the jokes were from men. It was really bad.” The actress emphasised that menstruation is a monthly cycle for millions of women who continue to show up and excel in their professions. “I’m sure if there were 100 women in this room, there would be at least five or two women who’d be on periods right now. We just don't realise it because we don't make a big deal about it.”

Behind the Scenes of ‘Shararat’

In her original revelation, Khan described the two-day shoot for Shararat as physically and emotionally taxing. Despite feeling bloated and exhausted, she and co-star Krystle D'Souza pushed through the demanding choreography by Vijay Ganguly. “I was really, really proud of whatever I did while being on periods,” Khan asserted. “You wouldn’t be able to do that without being on periods. I did that on my periods!” The song, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, features Khan and D’Souza as wedding dancers at a lavish Karachi wedding. It has since crossed 200 million views on YouTube, cementing its status as one of the film's biggest highlights. ‘You Can’t Ruin My Monday’: ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Actress Ayesha Khan BLASTS Troll Who Sent a Vulgar Message to Her on Instagram (View Post)

Watch Song 'Shararat':

'Dhurandhar 2' Release Date

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as India’s highest-grossing release of 2025, starring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt. The film’s massive success has paved the way for a highly anticipated sequel. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026. The sequel is already generating headlines for its reported runtime of 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes), which would make it one of the longest films in the history of Hindi cinema.

