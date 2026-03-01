Following the historic box office performance of the first instalment in late 2025, the promotional campaign for the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is entering its most critical phase. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to expand on the espionage universe established in the original, with the upcoming trailer promised to showcase entirely new footage and a deeper look at the high-stakes narrative. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ FIRST Review: Yami Gautam Says THIS About Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Sequel (Watch Video).

When Is the ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer Dropping?

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the official trailer for the Ranveer Singh-starrer is scheduled to be unveiled on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. This date marks a slight preponement from earlier industry speculation that suggested a March 5 launch.

The digital release of the promo is strategically timed to maximise buzz before the film arrives in theatres on March 19. Unlike the initial teaser which some fans noted recycled footage from the first film’s post-credits scene this trailer is expected to debut fresh visuals of the sequel’s global scale.

A Bigger and Bolder Cinematic Scope

Insiders close to the production suggest that the second chapter has been mounted on a significantly larger canvas. While the first film focused on the infiltration of a criminal syndicate, The Revenge reportedly follows Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) as he targets "Bade Sahab," a high-ranking strategist.

Director Aditya Dhar has reportedly finalised a massive runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes for the sequel. If this remains unchanged for the theatrical release, it will rank among the longest films in Indian cinema history, surpassing the duration of its predecessor by several minutes.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Cast

The sequel features a heavy-hitting ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Recent reports also indicate that Akshaye Khanna will reprise his popular role as Rehman Dakait in pivotal flashback sequences, though he did not participate in the primary filming for the second part. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Aditya Dhar’s Action Sequel!.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

