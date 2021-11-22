It's quite difficult to accept that Saroj Khan is no longer with us. She is the reason why Bollywood dance form is so popular across the world. Many aspired to be her, actors want to dance to her tunes and feel good about themselves. She made dancing superstars out of people like Madhuri Dixit and more. Last year, she left us for heavenly abode. There will be no more graceful moves or elegance in dance anymore. Only one woman could do that and she was Saroj Khan. But what you may not be aware is that the choreographer on part of Rangeela and even appeared in one of the scenes of the movie. Madhuri Dixit Remembers Saroj Khan On Her Death Anniversary With A Beautiful Picture

Remember the actress throwing tantrums on the sets of Gulshan Grover's movie while Urmila Matondkar played a backup dancer? You can see Saroj Khan doing what she does best - train the dancers to be better. Check out the scene here... On Saroj Khan's First Death Anniversary, Bhushan Kumar Announces Biopic on Bollywood's Iconic Choreographer

https://youtu.be/GpDdeRFdgfQ

According to Rediff, Saroj Khan was one of the audience in a movie called Phir Woh Dil Laya Hoon as she watches Asha Parekh dance. Saroj Khan was a woman with many talents and we feel jer absence everytime a new dance track comes out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).