The legendary choreographer of Hindi Cinema, Saroj Khan, passed away early on Friday (July 3) morning due to cardiac arrest. The three-time National Award winner was 71. Saroj Khan who was known as The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India has given us some of the most classic dance numbers. The song from Kalank picturised on Madhuri Dixit was her last dance track that she has choreographed. We are talking about the song "Tabaah Ho Gaye". Saroj Khan, Veteran Bollywood Choreographer, Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71.

The song "Tabaah Ho Gaye" was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and choreographed by Saroj Khan along with Remo D’Souza. It was a solo dance number picturised on Madhuri Dixit. The fine dance moves, the actress’ expressions was a total winner. Sarojji had choreographed numerous hit tracks picturised on Madhuri that includes the iconic song "Ek Do Teen" from Tezaab. "Dhak Dhak" and "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai" are the other hit tracks for which Saroj Khan and Madhuri had teamed up in the past. Saroj Khan Passes Away, Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Legendary Choreographer.

Tabaah Ho Gaye From Kalank

The veteran choreographer was unwell since quite some time. She was admitted at Bandra’s Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20 after she had complained of breathing issues. She was also tested negative for COVID-19. Her nephew Manish Jagwani confirmed to PTI about his aunt’s demise. He stated, “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital.” Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B Sohanlal, son Hamid and two daughters, Hina and Sukyna. The Indian Cinema has lost another precious gem. RIP, Saroj Khan!

