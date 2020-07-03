In a shocking turn of events, legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest, her daughter has confirmed. She breathed her last at 1:52 am at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The 71-year-old three-time national award-winning choreographer was admitted in the hospital after she complained of breathing problems on June 20. A mandatory Covid-19 test was done on Khan. The results came out negative. In fact, she was doing better till last week as a source close to her revealed to India Today on June 24 that she will be discharged soon. "She is under observation but is doing fine. She is much better. She shall be discharged soon," the source was quoted. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated on Thursday night and she left for her heavenly abode shortly after.

In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj has choreographed more than 2,000 songs. She last choreographed for the song, Tabaah Hogaye, featuring her favourite Madhuri Dixit from Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019. Many Bollywood celebrities, politicians and fans took to Twitter to pay their respects to the Masterji (as everyone lovingly called her). Saroj Khan, Veteran Bollywood Choreographer, Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71

Check out some of the tweets right here:

 

Khan choreographed popular songs like Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Her last rites will be performed in Malvani, Malad, Mumbai. We at LatestLY pray that Saroj Khan's soul rests in peace.

