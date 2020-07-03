In a shocking turn of events, legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest, her daughter has confirmed. She breathed her last at 1:52 am at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The 71-year-old three-time national award-winning choreographer was admitted in the hospital after she complained of breathing problems on June 20. A mandatory Covid-19 test was done on Khan. The results came out negative. In fact, she was doing better till last week as a source close to her revealed to India Today on June 24 that she will be discharged soon. "She is under observation but is doing fine. She is much better. She shall be discharged soon," the source was quoted. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated on Thursday night and she left for her heavenly abode shortly after.

In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj has choreographed more than 2,000 songs. She last choreographed for the song, Tabaah Hogaye, featuring her favourite Madhuri Dixit from Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019. Many Bollywood celebrities, politicians and fans took to Twitter to pay their respects to the Masterji (as everyone lovingly called her). Saroj Khan, Veteran Bollywood Choreographer, Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71.

Check out some of the tweets right here:

Rest in peace Master #SarojKhan ji! 🙏🏻 — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) July 3, 2020

She stood up for the rights of people. Never bothered who was a star or not. She said her bit Unadulterated & from the heart. Bought biryani on every song and fed the whole crew so lovingly. We gossiped. We worked. Thank you for the memories #masterji #SarojKhan love you always. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

Saddened to hear of the demise of #SarojKhan ji. Legendary choreographer, she gave a new character to this art & made all believe that everyone can dance. Her death is a huge loss to #Bollywood. May her soul rest in peace & God gives enough strength to her loved ones. ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/xRXLvOARsZ — Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) July 3, 2020

कोरियोग्राफ़र सरोज खान के निधन की खबर सुन कर दुःख हुआ. ‘हवा हवाई’, ‘एक दो तीन’, ‘धक धक करने लगा’ और ‘डोला रे डोला’ जैसे डान्स नम्बर्स सरोज खान की यादों को ज़िंदा रखेंगे. एक बैक्ग्राउंड डान्सर से सफल कोरियोग्राफ़र बनने का सफ़र प्रेरणा देता रहेगा. #SarojKhan — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) July 3, 2020

Khan choreographed popular songs like Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Her last rites will be performed in Malvani, Malad, Mumbai. We at LatestLY pray that Saroj Khan's soul rests in peace.

