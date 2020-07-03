In a heavy jolt to all Bollywood fans, the morning of July 3 arrived with the news that veteran choreographer Saroj Khan had passed away. She was admitted to to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 17 over health complications and breathing issues. It's in the same hospital that Saroj Khan passed away at 1.52 am early. She was 71. As per reports, the reason for her demise is said to be of cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan Hospitalized After Complaining of Breathing Issues, Choreographer is Feeling Better Now.

Saroj Khan's health has been a concern for fans, when she was admitted in the hospital a week back. In between, her health had been improving as confirmed by director Anubhav Sinha. However, it looked to be a temporary relief for her fans. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband, Sohanlal, two daughters, Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan, and son Hamid Khan. Madhuri Dixit Pays Tribute to Legendary Choreographer Saroj Khan at IIFA.

Saroj Khan begun her career as an independent choreographer with the 1974 film Geeta Mera Naam. Over the span of more than four decades, she has choreographed over more than 2000 songs. Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit are the two actresses most associated with the songs choreographed by her, having worked with in films like Chandni, Mr India, Beta, Thanedaar, Yaarana etc. The last film in which Saroj Khan came aboard as a choreographer was the 2019 film, Kalank.

