Saroj Khans last Instagram post was interestingly about Sushant Singh Rajput. On June 14, shortly after Suhant's death, Khan, an active social media user, had posted to say how much she loved watching the actor in all his film. She also expressed shock and sadness over his suicide. The post is now trending across social media platforms, after Khan's demise in the early hours of Friday. "I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have met many times. What went wrong in your LIFE? I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your life. You could have spoken to an elder which could have helped you and would have kept us Happy looking at you. RIP Saroj Khan: Sanjay Dutt Is Heartbroken Over Ace Choreographer’s Demise; Shares a Throwback Pic with the ‘Legend’

God bless your soul and I don't know what your father and sisters are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I loved you in all your movies and will always love you," Khan wrote in her post addressed to Sushant. With her post, she had posted a black-and-white picture of Sushant. Three-time National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest at around 1.30am on Friday. She was 71. Saroj Khan Demise: Imtiaz Ali Reminisces Masterji’s National Award Win for Jab We Met, Reveals How Choreographing ‘Yeh Ishq Haye’ Was Co-Incidental

Saroj Khan’s Last Instagram Post Was For Sushant Singh Rajput

Khan was diabetic and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19. She breathed her last at around 1.30 a.m., family sources said. The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. His post mortem report states he committed suicide.

