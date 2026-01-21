Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavani has shared rare, unseen photographs featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, offering fans a nostalgic glimpse into moments from 2016. The posts were shared as part of the trending social media theme “2026 is the new 2016,” where users revisit memories from a decade ago. Bhavani accompanied the images with personal anecdotes, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at the camaraderie shared during that period. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: 'Pavitra Rishta' on TV, Iconic Films ‘MS Dhoni’ and ‘Chhichhore’, Actor's Career and Interesting Facts.

Sapna Bhavani Shares Unseen Sushant-Dhoni Moments

One of the images posted by Bhavani shows Sushant laughing candidly in a selfie. She captioned the photo, “Giving Sushant some inside secrets on MS Dhoni, he was cracking up.” Another photograph captured Sushant alongside Dhoni and Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. Sharing the memory, Bhavani wrote, “This series of photos I took of Sushant, Mahi and Ziva broke the internet.” She also mentioned forming a close bond with the family and added, “Jumping in on the 2016 trend 10 years wasn’t that long ago and yet it was.” Bhavani has previously styled Dhoni and has often spoken about her friendship with his wife Sakshi and their daughter Ziva. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Dismisses Abetment to Suicide Theory, Submits Two Closure Reports in Cases Filed by Actor's Father KK Singh and Ex-Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Connection to ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’

The year 2016 was significant for both Sushant and Dhoni due to the release of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Sushant portrayed the former Indian captain in the biographical sports drama, earning widespread appreciation for his transformation and performance. The film went on to become one of the major box-office successes of the year and remains one of the most memorable projects of Sushant’s career.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. His death deeply impacted fans and the film fraternity, and the case was investigated by multiple agencies before official conclusions were announced. Even years later, memories, photographs, and tributes shared by colleagues and friends continue to resonate with his admirers. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Late Bollywood Actor’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Says ‘Let His Legacy Continue’ on His 5th Death Anniversary.

Nostalgia Trend Continues Online

The “2026 is the new 2016” trend has prompted many celebrities and fans to revisit moments from a decade ago, sharing photos and reflections from a simpler phase of their lives. Bhavani’s post has added to the wave of nostalgia, drawing attention from fans of both Sushant Singh Rajput and MS Dhoni.

