Sushant Singh Rajput, who rose from television fame to become one of Bollywood’s most admired actors, continues to be remembered for his talent, curiosity, and impactful performances. On January 21, marking what would have been his 40th birth anniversary, fans and the film industry revisit his journey, iconic films, and the legacy he left behind despite a short career. With just 12 films by the age of 34, Sushant carved a unique space in Indian cinema through versatility, dedication and intellectual depth. Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput On His Birth Anniversary, Share Thoughtful Posts On Twitter Using #SushantDay.

Early Life and Academic Excellence

Born and raised in Patna, Bihar, Sushant was academically gifted and later enrolled at Delhi Technological University to study engineering. However, driven by his passion for performing arts, he left academics to pursue acting. A national Olympiad winner in Physics, he reportedly secured the seventh rank in a national competitive exam in 2003. Known for his curiosity, he constantly explored new skills, from learning musical instruments to practising ambidextrous writing.

Television Breakthrough

Sushant made his television debut in 2008 with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He gained nationwide recognition with Pavitra Rishta, where he played Manav Deshmukh. The role established him as a household name and earned him widespread appreciation. During this phase, he also participated in reality shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, showcasing his dancing abilities. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Did You Know SSR Was Background Dancer for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2006?

Bollywood Debut

Sushant made his film debut with Kay Po Che! (2013), alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. His portrayal of Ishaan Bhatt received strong critical praise. The same year, Shuddh Desi Romance further strengthened his popularity among younger audiences. In PK (2014), he played Sarfraz Yusuf opposite Anushka Sharma, winning appreciation for his emotional depth. He continued to take on challenging roles with Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), proving his ability to handle layered characters. One of the biggest milestones of Sushant’s career came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). His transformation into former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned him critical acclaim and commercial success. He won the Screen Award for Best Actor (Critics) for the performance and received several nominations across award platforms. He later connected strongly with audiences through Chhichhore (2019), a coming-of-age drama that became a major box-office success and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Film and Awards

Sushant’s final release Dil Bechara (2020) premiered posthumously and deeply moved audiences. The film, inspired by The Fault in Our Stars, remains one of his most emotionally resonant performances. He was honoured posthumously with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Best Actor (2021) along with multiple Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards during his career.

Passion for Science and Space

Beyond cinema, Sushant was known for his deep interest in science and astronomy. He owned a high-end telescope, studied space technologies, and even trained at NASA while preparing for an astronaut role. He had also symbolically purchased land on the Moon in the Sea of Muscovy region. A passionate reader and lifelong learner, he constantly pushed himself to acquire new skills and knowledge. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Video of Delhi Schoolboy Dancing to ‘Khairiyat’ Song Makes for Beautiful Tribute to Late Actor – WATCH.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lasting Legacy

Sushant also had a keen interest in automobiles and superbikes. His collection reportedly included a BMW K1300R, Maserati Quattroporte and a Range Rover. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai residence. His untimely death deeply impacted fans and the film fraternity. Even today, his performances, intellectual curiosity and fearless choices continue to inspire audiences, reminding many that impact is measured not by longevity, but by sincerity and passion for one’s craft.

