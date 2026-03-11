Filmmaker Priyadarshan has addressed the recent controversy surrounding his remarks about actor Rajpal Yadav’s "poor education," clarifying that his comments were misinterpreted. In a recent interaction, the veteran director emphasised that his observation was intended to highlight Yadav's innocence rather than question his academic background. Rajpal Yadav Strongly REACTS to Priyadarshan Blaming His ‘Poor Education’ for INR 9 Crore Debt.

The clarification follows a public disagreement where Yadav, who was recently released on interim bail in a cheque-bounce case, dismissed the director's initial assessment as "completely wrong."

Priyadarshan Clarifies 'Poor Education' Remark on Rajpal Yadav

Speaking with HT City, Priyadarshan explained that he used the term "education" in a much broader, non-academic context. He noted that his comments were rooted in his long-standing professional and personal relationship with the actor, whom he considers exceptionally simple and trusting.

“Actually, I didn't mean that. See, education is something we learn from the street and something we learn from books too. Now I just meant that (street smartness), maybe because education is also awareness. This is what I meant,” Priyadarshan told the portal.

The director further elaborated that his statement was a reflection on the actor’s nature and upbringing. “Maybe he comes from a village and the people in the village are so innocent, they don't understand… you should be able to discriminate between right people and wrong people. That is education in a very broad way,” he added.

What Was Priyadarshan's Earlier Comment About Rajpal Yadav?

The friction began when Priyadarshan, while discussing Yadav’s legal and financial struggles, suggested that the actor had made a "blunder" due to a lack of education. Yadav reacted strongly to the statement, asserting his credentials and survival in the film industry for nearly three decades as proof of his capability.

“This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn't know me. I am a well-educated guy,” Yadav had previously stated, though he maintained that he still considers the filmmaker a father figure.

Despite the back-and-forth, Priyadarshan expressed confidence in the actor’s future, specifically regarding their upcoming collaboration. The director predicted that after the release of Bhooth Bangla, Yadav would "spring back as one of the biggest stars of comedy," citing his "fantastic job" in the film. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Trailer To Be Attached to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Here’s What We Know.

The two have a storied history of collaborations, including box-office hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, and Malamaal Weekly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).