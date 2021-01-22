The upcoming romantic comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava, toplined by Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi, went on floors in Mathura on Friday. The film also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role, and actress Sharmin Segal features opposite Pratik in the romantic comedy. Apart from Mathura, the film will also be shot across several locales including Vrindavan, Gokul and Gwalior. Varun Dhawan Was Not The First Choice For Pratik Gandhi’s Role In Scam 1992, The Actor Clarifies

Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, the film Is slated to release later this year. "I am extremely excited to collaborate again with Director Hardik Gajjar and Pen Studio. This unique love story will be a learning experience as I will be working with a supremely talented actor Jackie Shroff," Pratik said. Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi: It Was Tough to Not Be Judgmental of a Person Like Harshad Mehta

The actor informed in an Instagram post that temperature at night in Mathura is currently dipping to 11 degree Celsius.

