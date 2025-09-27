Mumbai September 26: Bollywood ace director Karan Johar recently took to his social media account to shower praises on Bollywood star Bobby Deol. Sharing a video clip of Bobby Deol's podcast interview with Raj Shamani, Karan wrote, “Bobby is undoubtedly one of the best people in our business… kind, gentle and full of love… Seeing him emerge as a movie star force in his second innings makes the entire fraternity celebrate. I am always rooting loudly for him and always will… And that’s a result of his immense love and goodwill!!”

Bobby in the video clip is seen talking about how, despite coming from a Bollywood family, he did not get the projects or recognition that he deserved. He also mentioned how constant lows in life made him find solace in alcohol. Karan Johar’s heartfelt words highlighted a truth that the industry and fans have now come to recognise. ‘I Am Fragile Today’, Admits Karan Johar As He Receives National Award for Rocky Aur ‘Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Despite his early films like "Barsaat", "Gupt", "Soldier", "Humraaz", "Ajnabee" and others establishing him as a promising star, Bobby's career still went through a long lull. The actor's charm and screen presence were loved, but it did not get him the right roles, often leaving him overshadowed in an industry that was rapidly moving ahead. Nearly 30 years into the industry, Bobby has now reinvented himself with the powerhouse performances that stunned critics and audiences alike. His menacing roles in "Animal", "Ashram" and his latest, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", have made him a household name on all platforms.

The actor, after the release of his latest show, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", has been creating waves in the industry. The show also marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Bobby Deol Had 7-Hour Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan for His New OTT Show.

Karan Johar's acknowledgement of Bobby’s second innings reflects not just admiration but also a larger celebration within Bollywood of an actor who refused to give up and is finally receiving the recognition that he deserves.

