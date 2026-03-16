The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is scheduled to conduct a review screening for the film Jana Nayagan on Tuesday, March 17, according to sources. The high-stakes political thriller, featuring actor-turned-politician Vijay in his final cinematic role, has been locked in a prolonged certification battle that has prevented its theatrical release for over two months. This latest development follows a series of legal hurdles and administrative delays that have kept the film in limbo since early January. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Faces Fresh Setback As Amazon Prime Video Cancels OTT Rights Deal – Reports.

'Jana Nayagan' Screening for Censor Board Revising Committee Tomorrow?

The movie is set to be viewed by the CBFC’s Revising Committee tomorrow after an earlier screening, originally planned for March 9, was postponed at the last minute. Reports indicate that the previous delay was caused by the sudden illness of a committee member, which forced the board to reschedule.

The production team, KVN Productions, reportedly received official communication from authorities regarding the new date. Once the committee completes the screening and issues its verdict, the filmmakers are expected to finalise the remaining certification formalities immediately to clear the path for a release date announcement.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Certification Dispute

The controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan began in December 2025 when the film was first reviewed by the CBFC’s Examining Committee. While a 'UA' certificate was initially suggested, the process was stalled following a complaint from a member of the panel. The objections reportedly centred on the portrayal of certain religious practices and the unauthorised use of military symbols.

The dispute eventually reached the Madras High Court, where a single-judge bench originally ordered the board to grant a 'UA' certificate. However, this was later set aside by a division bench, which ruled that the CBFC must be given sufficient time to file a counter-affidavit. The court also took note of concerns regarding the absence of a defence expert on the panel that first reviewed the film's military-related content.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Political and Industry Stakes

The delay of 'Jana Nayagan' has drawn significant attention due to its political undertones. The film marks Vijay’s final project before he transitions into full-time politics as the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

Opposition leaders and the film's supporters have alleged that the certification process is being intentionally slowed down to push the release closer to the upcoming assembly elections, potentially invoking the Model Code of Conduct. Conversely, other political figures, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, have defended the process, stating that the delay is purely procedural and that the government should not be blamed for legal and administrative requirements. Pawan Kalyan Reacts to Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row, Says ‘Makers Should Not Have Approached Court’ (Watch Video).

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju. With the film reportedly carrying a budget of over INR 300 crore, the industry is closely watching tomorrow's review as a deciding factor for its financial and political impact.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).