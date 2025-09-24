Mumbai, September 23: Filmmaker Karan Johar admitted "I am fragile today" as he received the National Award for his film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer was honoured with the award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' at the 71st National Film Awards on Tuesday by the President of India.

Putting his feelings into words, KJo wrote on his IG, "So humbled and honoured to win the most POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT at the NATIONAL AWARDS @mib_india #71stnationalfilmawards .. Apoorva @apoorva1972 and I are deeply grateful to our entire family @dharmamovies for being our soul and spine…(sic)." Shah Rukh Khan Wins 71st National Award for ‘Best Actor’ for ‘Jawan’; Gauri Says It’s Result of His ‘Years of Hard Work and Dedication’.

He added that he is extremely emotional to win the National Award in the same year as Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan. Showing his gratitude towards the audience, the director added, "thank you all for all the love to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani and @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt I just have to say … Karan Johar this side and I am a fragile today… thanks to the love and recognition (Red heart emoji)".

Back when the awards were announced in August, Karan spilled his excitement with another heartfelt note that read, “It feels surreal, 2 years on… to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything - their OWN!” Mohanlal Speech at 71st National Film Awards: Malayalam Star Calls Cinema ‘Beating Heart of His Soul’ After Being Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award (Watch Video).

"My deepest gratitude once again to the #NationalFilmAwards for having #RockAurRaniKiiPremKahaani receive this honour for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re!," KJo added.

Starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in key roles, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" shared the love saga of a flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist, Rani, who end up falling for one another despite all their cultural differences.

