The pandemic has been quite a challenge for all of us especially for people like poor migrants and servile staff workers. It was through the kind gesture of some people and the efforts put in by the frontline workers, that we all sailed through this stormy path. Sonu Sood emerged out as a saviour for many migrants as he worked day and night to send them back home. Several other celebrities like Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty too made massive contributions to help the needy. Adding to bandwagon is Shah Rukh Khan who has made yet another donation to help people in need. When Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Were Rumoured to Do a Hollywood Movie Together and This Pic Started The Gossip!

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has always stepped forward when someone needed help. The team had been meticulously working towards donating PPE kits and ventilator to healthcare workers. They even managed to provide 20,000 N95 masks to the Government of Kerala. Now, Shah Rukh Khan along with the foundation had donated 500 Remdesivir injections.

Minister of Health, Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to thank Shah Rukh Khan and Meer Foundation for their contribution. He expressed his gratitude towards this sweet gesture and said that this donation came in during a time when it was needed the most and he is much obliged for it. For those of you who don't know, these injections help cure Covid-19 patients faster.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

We are extremely thankful to Sh. @iamsrk and @MeerFoundation for donating 500 Remdesivir injections at a time when it was needed the most. we are much obliged for the support extended by you during the time of crisis. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 10, 2020

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra thanked the actor and tweeted, "Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra." Shah Rukh Khan Delivers His Popular Dialogue, ‘Rahul Naam toh Suna Hoga’, As Rahul Tripathi Picks up the Man of the Match Award After KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had taken a supposed sabbatical from working on films after Zero. Speculations about his next project were brewing everywhere but the actor gave no confirmation about the same. He is currently shooting for Pathan in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone has also joined the actor for the shoot. Shah Rukh Khan is said to be doing a film with Atlee and Rajkummar Hirani as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).