It's the Pisces season and one of our favourite celebrities is turning a year older tomorrow. Shahid Kapoor, who rules several hearts, will be celebrating his 40th birthday tomorrow and his fans cannot keep calm already. While the actor is busy with work as he is in Goa working on Raj and Dk's web show and hasn't revealed his birthday celebration plans yet, fans have flooded Twitter with wishes for the star. From creating interesting posters to polls, fans have been making his name trend on the social media platform.

Out of the many tweets that are now being posted on Twitter, the one we found the most interesting was the ones talking about if Shahid will share any update about his upcoming films. Some even started a countdown a week ago and are now counting the hours left for Sasha's birthday. Some even asked him about his plans for the birthday. The fans are sure excited for Shahid's birthday and we hope he has a blast on his special day.

Check Out The Tweets Here:

Who All Have A Crush On SK?

Countdown For Sasha's Birthday Started A Week Ago

Jersy Announcement??

Fans Conducted Polls For Shahid's Birthday

Wishes Pouring In From Australia

He Is Everyone's Favourite Actor

Fan Showering The Actor With Love

40, Really?

Workwise, Shahid had earlier posted a story with The Family Man helmers and confirmed his collaboration with them. He has posted a message saying, It's taking off... These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan... @rajanddk." The filmmaker duo also shared the selfie on their Instagram story with a caption that read, "Badder Boy". Shahid even shared a picture with his leading lady Raashi Khanna and welcomed on board.

Apart from this, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. The film will release on November 5. He also has Shashank Khaitaan's Yoddha in his kitty.

