It's the Pisces season and one of our favourite celebrities is turning a year older tomorrow. Shahid Kapoor, who rules several hearts, will be celebrating his 40th birthday tomorrow and his fans cannot keep calm already. While the actor is busy with work as he is in Goa working on Raj and Dk's web show and hasn't revealed his birthday celebration plans yet, fans have flooded Twitter with wishes for the star. From creating interesting posters to polls, fans have been making his name trend on the social media platform.

Out of the many tweets that are now being posted on Twitter, the one we found the most interesting was the ones talking about if Shahid will share any update about his upcoming films. Some even started a countdown a week ago and are now counting the hours left for Sasha's birthday. Some even asked him about his plans for the birthday. The fans are sure excited for Shahid's birthday and we hope he has a blast on his special day.

Check Out The Tweets Here:

Who All Have A Crush On SK?

He is my forever crush. By the way any plan for his birthday? 🙄 — ∂. (@Aalsi_Deep) February 21, 2021

Countdown For Sasha's Birthday Started A Week Ago

6 DAYS left to @shahidkapoor birthday and there is high chance that he announce his next theatrical movie So What Do you think Who will it be #shahidkapoor — Harsh goswami (@AshokGi88506247) February 19, 2021

Jersy Announcement??

Shahid kapoor Birthday par kya announcement expect kar rhe ho ? Me:- except sunny, Jersey You ? — 25thFeb HBD ©Charlie (@Charlie_Shahid) February 20, 2021

Fans Conducted Polls For Shahid's Birthday

#Shanatics have you voted for your choice of tag for the second trend for @shahidkapoor's Birthday? Trend Plan for the big day coming up soon!!🥰🙌 https://t.co/1co9FnRpME — Shahid Kapoor FC || #𝕁𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕖𝕪 (@shahidkapoorFC) February 22, 2021

Wishes Pouring In From Australia

Australia it’s already midnight here’s wishing @shahidkapoor a very happy happy birthday 🥳 🍰🍫❤️ pic.twitter.com/ybpS5ovU0B — Keshie Patel 🍎🦋🍁 (@Keshie22) February 24, 2021

He Is Everyone's Favourite Actor

Happy birthday to one of my favourite actors wish many happy returns of years with bless — Umar Faruk (@UmarFar25073660) February 23, 2021

Fan Showering The Actor With Love

happy birthday SK . love u from 2009 — basim micheal (@basim2017) February 21, 2021

40, Really?

Someone's birthday is coming up @shahidkapoor I can't believe my baby is turning 40 — Shyama (@asalmeinn) February 24, 2021

Workwise, Shahid had earlier posted a story with The Family Man helmers and confirmed his collaboration with them. He has posted a message saying, It's taking off... These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan... @rajanddk." The filmmaker duo also shared the selfie on their Instagram story with a caption that read, "Badder Boy". Shahid even shared a picture with his leading lady Raashi Khanna and welcomed on board.

Apart from this, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. The film will release on November 5. He also has Shashank Khaitaan's Yoddha in his kitty.

