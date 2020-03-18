Shashi Kapoor Birthday Special: 10 Iconic Roles Of The Actor That Makes Us Miss Him Everyday

Shashi Kapoor in Deewar And Sharmeelee (Photo Credit: Twitter)

It's an irony that we remember Shashi Kapoor only through the movies that he did with Amitabh Bachchan. Deewar is still an AB film but what we forget that the iconic lines, "Mere paas Maa hai" was said by Shashi Kapoor. The line that silences AB's claims of riches, one line that makes him look poorer than the poorest. And yet it's Big B who gets so much credit for Deewar. What many aren't aware is that Shashi Kapoor, the youngest of the Kapoor brothers, was one of the first International Indian actors. He had done a lot of English movies with social leanings when he was associated with Merchant-Ivory Productions.

Shashi Kapoor was called a Taxi by Raj Kapoor because of the many movies he used to do in one go. In fact, his brother had to wait for his dates during Satyam Shivam Sundaram. So you can imagine Kapoor was always a busy actor. He has done such a plethora of work that picking out 10 of them is tough but we still tried.

Dharmputra (1961) - Dilip Rai

It all began here. Young and dishy looking Shashi Kapoor played a staunch Hindu activist and it was only his debut role as an adult. He was a child actor and played his eldest brother's younger self in many movies. Kapoor's innocence makes his character so believable. In fact, this movie seems so relevant in the present context.

Waqt (1964) - Vijay Kumar

Waqt is the handbook for every lost and found multi-starrer movies made back in the day. Yash Chopra's first colour film, it had stalwarts like Balraj Sahni, Raj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Sadhna and others. Kapoor played the youngest sibling from the three brothers triumvirate who lives a life of penury. Although it was a limited role without much space for experiment, Kapoor's earnest and innocent portrayal made it worth a watch.

Shakespearwallah (1965) - Sanju

Imagine Shashi Kapoor playing a rich playboy? You can't right? Watch this movie by Merchant-Ivory productions. He's so believable as a flirt and then a man in love.

Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965) - Raja

A love story against odds, Shashi Kapoor played a poor guy in love with a rich girl. His innocence, pure love and his determination to change himself for her were simply mesmerising. This movie is also the premise for Raja Hindustani.

Pyar Kiye Ja (1966)- Ashok

It's a comedy, a loud, whacky and ludicrous fun film which makes Shashi Kapoor's comic flair known. Although he mostly frowns, sulks, screams and goes OTT, he was hilarious along with Kishore Kumar and Mehmood.

Aamne Samane (1967) - Deepak/Gopal

Shashi Kapoor played a possible murderer, a stalker and also a creep. You wouldn't associate any of those words with that handsome face but does all of them well. That's how good he was as an actor.

Sharmeelee (1971) - Ajit Kapoor

Sharmeelee was quite a confusing film with Rakhee popping up everywhere but Kapoor was this fine and refined man anybody can fall for. We have never seen anyone romance roses so prettily as he did in the song Khilte hai gul yaha.

Siddhartha (1972)

Kapoor played the titular role who gives up family life for a spiritual journey. The name itself suggests it's on Gautam Buddha's life and Kapoor did a splendid job of a man who just realises his purpose in the world.

Deewar (1975)- Ravi

How will Vijay be proven a wayward son who chose the wrong path when tragedy struck if there's no Ravi to show him where he went wrong? Deewar will be immaterial without Shashi Kapoor's calm and understanding demeanour of a brother and son.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) - Rajiv

Shashi Kapoor plays a man who gets ensnared by a woman's beauty and her melodious voice but when she turns ugly due to a tragedy, he bolts. He epitomizes the flawed concept of having a beautiful woman in a man's life so perfectly that it hurts.