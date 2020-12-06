Shekhar Kapur has given us some amazing movies to relish and cheer. Be it Masoom or Mr India or the cruel and brutal Bandit Queen, we have loved and enjoyed his movies always. He even made a huge mark in Hollywood with Elizabeth. Guess that's what happens when you have an abundance of talent. But he is also one of those filmmakers who have a string of incomplete or shelved movies that outnumbers the ones he has actually directed. Some of them even started their shoots but never ended. Now we feel all these movies could get a revival. Shekhar Kapur Announces His Next With Hollywood Star Emma Thompson; Filmmaker Begins Rehearsals With the Academy Award Winner

Recently there was a huge hue and cry over Paani after Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise. But this movie has been first announced many years back and moved from Hrithik Roshan to many more finally reaching Sushant. And that's not the only film. On his birthday today, let's us tell you about Kapur's many shelved films which can still be revived and will be relevant.

Time Machine

The movie even shot a few scenes with Aamir Khan. The on the set video of the movie went viral a few years back. Apparently, 3/4 of the movie was shot but due to financial constraints and Kapur's move towards the US, it never released. We loved Back To The Future movies and we can definitely shower the same on an Indian movie of the same nature.

Tara Rum Pum Pum

Tara Rum Pum Pum was supposed to be Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's debut movie directed by Shekhar Kapur. But that never happened because reports suggest, he quit the movie mid-way.

Mantra

Kapur then announced Mantra in association with Vishal Bharadwaj. It was a script by the latter and Abbas Tyrewala. The story was supposed to be of a kid who acquires magical powers and is both happy and conflicted about it. Nothing is known about the film yet.

Elizabeth Part III

The Elizabeth series earned Kapur a lot of acclaims. That's why there were talks about a third film titled Elizabeth: The Dark Age. This too was shelved.

Buddha

Kapur was also supposed to helm a motion picture account on the life of Buddha which too didn't see the light of the day. Who wouldn't want to know about Buddha? This is absolutely doable.

Larklight

Kapur was then said to be getting busy with the screen adaptation of a novel called Larklight by Philip Reeve. He even went to Armenia location hunting reportedly but later revealed he isn't associated with the movie either.

Nine O'clock War

This movie was supposed to have Heath Ledger in the lead who also starred in his movie The Four Feathers. Ledger was to play a Television news anchor in the film. But the actor's demise shut the project.

Paani

Paani exchanged a lot of hands. Hrithik Roshan was even kicked about working in the film with Kapur as a helmer but that never happened either. When YRF acquired the film, there were expectations that finally the movie will be made but soon the production house got out of it as well. Paani is a futuristic tale about a world where two sections of the society are fighting for Water. Extremely relevant and we think it's doable too.

Cleopatra

Kapur then moved to write and direct a movie on Cleopatra, the famous Egyptian queen. That too got shelved.

All the movies listed above have the potential to become incredible releases if Kapur decides to finish them.

