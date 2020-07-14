New Delhi, July 14: Shoaib Akhtar gave a calm response to a troll who attacked him after the former Pakistan fast bowler wished veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan -- who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 -- a speedy recovery. Akhtar had said that all of Bachchan's "fans across the border" wish him a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Amit ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border," the former Pakistani pacer had tweeted in reply to Bachchan's tweet in which he made the announcement last week. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar, Irfan Pathan and Other Cricketers Wish Big B a Speedy Recovery.

Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/s2VIq1SRh5 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

"Across the border terrorists rehte hain...nhi chahye koi bhi speedy recovery wali dua (sic.)," a user had replied to Akhtar. The 44-year-old tweeted back saying: "Sunnay wali upar walay ki zaat hai. Kya pata kis ki sun lay bhai :) Aap k label kernay se koi label ho nahi jata. God bless you. (sic.)"

Last weekend, Amitabh had tweeted confirming he had tested positive for coronavirus. "T 3590 -I have tested COVID-19 positive...shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities...family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...all that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" his tweet read.

Soon after Amitabh's tweet, his son Abhishek also revealed that he has tested positive for the deadly virus.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek, 44, had tweeted from his verified handle.

