Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: The Pakistan Men’s national cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on Monday, 9 March 2026, to begin a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The tour represents the first international assignment for both nations following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and serves as the official starting point for their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

All three fixtures will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The matches are scheduled as day-night encounters, with play set to begin at 14:15 local time (08:15 GMT / 13:15 PKT). BAN vs PAK 2026: Babar Azam Dropped As PCB Announces Shaheen Afridi-Led Squad For Upcoming ODI Series in Bangladesh.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2026 Schedule

The tour consists of three ODIs played over five days to ensure a high-intensity return to the 50-over format.

Match Date Venue Time (Local) 1st ODI Wednesday, 11 March 2026 Mirpur, Dhaka 14:15 2nd ODI Friday, 13 March 2026 Mirpur, Dhaka 14:15 3rd ODI Sunday, 15 March 2026 Mirpur, Dhaka 14:15

Major Squad Overhaul: Babar Azam Omitted

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signaled a significant shift in strategy by omitting former captain Babar Azam from the 15-member ODI squad. The decision follows a period of inconsistent form for the veteran batter and an early exit for Pakistan in the preceding T20 World Cup.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the side, which features six uncapped players as part of a "fresh start" policy. Sahibzada Farhan has earned a maiden ODI call-up following his record-breaking T20 World Cup campaign, where he surpassed the record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament.

Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Salman Ali Agha, and Shamyl Hussain.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).