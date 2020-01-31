Sidharth Malhotra to Play a Double Role in the Hindi Remake of Arun Vijay's Thadam?

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra is eager to taste success with a remake of a South film. Well, after the smashing success of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, who wouldn't? The actor who's currently busy shooting for Karan Johar's next production, Shershaah has now signed the Hindi remake of Arun Vijay's 2019-Tamil hit Thadam. The actor will play a double role in this project produced by Murad Khetani. The same producer who earlier backed Arjun Reddy remake. Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Biopic on Kargil Hero Captain Vikram Batra to Release on July 3.

A source close to the development narrated the details to Mumbai Mirror saying, "Sidharth plays a double role for the first time in his career. A businessman and a small-time thief and gambler always looking to make a quick buck. The film is currently in prep and towards creating two distinct looks for him." The story revolves around a murder and how it leads to an exciting game between two identical characters and cops. "Thadam is inspired by a real-life story and got a lot of appreciation for its twists and turns which result in an unexpected climax. The team feels it has the potential to appeal to a Hindi-speaking audience," informed the source further. Sidharth Malhotra to Collaborate with Marjaavaan Team for His Next, and It Is a Telugu Remake.

The hunt for an A-list actress to star opposite Malhotra is currently going on and the name will be shortlisted very soon. Meanwhile, the actor will also start working on Indra Kumar's next with Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn.