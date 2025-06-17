In a cinematic step that goes beyond storytelling and into the heart of representation, Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, the sequel of 2007 film Taare Zameen Par is making headlines for all the right reasons. Scheduled for release on June 20, 2025, this drama doesn’t just feature big names like Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, production proudly presents ten incredible lead characters with special needs, many of whom are played by neurodivergent actors with conditions like Down syndrome and autism. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, best known for the barrier-breaking Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film revolves around a determined coach (Aamir Khan) who brings together these specially-abled individuals to form a basketball team. The story is one of resilience, inclusion, and the belief that talent comes in many forms. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Film Delayed After Actor Refuses CBFC’s Suggested Cuts? Here’s What We Know.

Aamir Khan Productions recently shared joyful behind-the-scenes clips and cast introductions, letting fans witness the real stories of these ten new stars. Each brings something deeply human, touching, and inspiring to the film:

Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta:

From Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Ashish plays a security guard who hilariously stops Aamir’s character from parking. The video of him reciting Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poem with his father brings a poetic touch to his proud journey.

Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji:

Aged 42 and a former gold and silver medalist in swimming at the Special Olympics 1999, Rishi is an inspiring presence. His love for yoga, vibrant BTS moments with Aamir, and the joy he felt on shoot days shared by his mother Aruna Premchand Sahani add warmth to his story.

Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan:

Simran, from Mumbai, plays a goon with a temper, a role opposite to her soft-spoken nature. She nailed her audition by recreating a Gully Boy Alia Bhatt’s famous scene. Her dedication shines when she says she’d dedicate an award to the entire cast.

Aroush Datta as Satbir:

The joker of the crew, Aroush plays a mechanic who works with his uncle. His favorite moment? Telling Aamir Khan to shut up on screen. For him, the whole experience was nothing short of a ‘rebirth.’

Gopikrishnan Varma as Guddu:

Funny, messy, and earthy, Gopikrishnan plays a boy who avoids bathing and loves mud. Off screen, he has always dreamt of being an actor, and now, that dream is real.

Aayush Bhansali as Lotus:

Aayush, a 28-year-old Kathak dancer who dyes his hair in fun colors, works in a dye factory in the film. His mother appreciates his colorful side, contrasting with his calm real-life personality.

Samvit Desai as Kareem:

From Mumbai, 34-year-old Samvit is an energetic bundle on set. He jokes about people asking him for autographs and can’t wait to see himself on the big screen.

Rishabh Jain as Raju:

Inspired by Mr. Bean, Rishabh plays a gardener who chats with cacti. He calls his castmates the best team of his life, cementing friendships that go beyond cinema.

Vedant Sharma as Bantu:

Vedant was offered other roles but chose Bantu—a quiet, lost boy who constantly touches his ears, a trait Vedant shares in real life. His father confirms this charming detail. He’s also a big fan of Genelia.

Naman Mishra as Hargovind:

A 29, Naman from Gurgaon plays a deep, insightful character named Hargovind. Diagnosed with ‘invisible autism’, Naman sees this opportunity as the fulfillment of a dream, and describes Aamir as a man with a great heart. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan Opens Up About Remakes After ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Debacle, Defends His Choice (Watch Video)

British Censor Board Approves Film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ with 12A Certificate:

The British Censor Board has officially cleared Sitaare Zameen Par with a 12A certificate. The Aamir Khan-starrer is an official adaptation of the acclaimed Spanish film Champions. Each of these cast members brings authenticity and emotional power to Sitaare Zameen Par. More than just actors, they are symbols of what cinema can and should be a space where everyone has a chance to shine. With these powerful performances and real stories, Sitaare Zameen Par is set to be more than just a movie. It’s a cultural moment for inclusivity, and a celebration of those often overlooked by mainstream narratives. Aamir Khan may be the star, but these ten rising talents are the real ‘sitaare’ we’ll be watching for years to come. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ a Fan Boy’s Love Letter to Aamir Khan, Says Director RS Prasanna (Watch Video)

Watch the Trailer of Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’:

