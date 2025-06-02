Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release worldwide on June 20, 2025. The film is a welcome return for Aamir after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a movie that didn’t perform as smoothly as expected at the box office. In a recent podcast appearance with content creator Raj Shamani, Aamir spoke openly about the criticism he received for Laal Singh Chaddha, which was the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks. Aamir, however, did not shy away from talking about the trolling for his films. Instead, he explained why he continues to choose remakes despite the backlash. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan Productions Changes Social Media DP to Indian Tricolour Amid Boycott Calls for Upcoming Film.

Aamir Khan on Why Remakes Work for Him – Watch Video:

Talking about his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, it is reportedly based on the 2018 Spanish film Campeones (Champions). On the podcast, the actor said he believes even remakes can be highly creative. “Lots of people questioned me: Why am I making remakes after all the trolling? I am a little mad. I don’t understand practical things at times,” Aamir joked. He continued, “I don’t have a problem doing remakes because I don’t think it hampers my creativity. Maybe someone else has created the story elsewhere, but I bring my perspective when I present it to my audience.”

Aamir Khan Likens Movie Remakes to Literary Adaptations

Speaking further about remakes, Aamir Khan then compared them to adaptations of famous literary works and gave the example of William Shakespeare. He said, “Shakespeare’s work is the most followed and adapted in both theatre and films around the world. Even today, people adapt Shakespeare’s stories in almost every language, and we praise those adaptations. So, why not films?” After ‘Mahabharat’, Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli Clash Again on Dadasaheb Phalke? Both Making Biopics With Jr NTR and Rajkumar Hirani Respectively – Reports.

The actor called the ongoing debate around remakes 'unnecessary' and said it should not be a problem if an artiste wants to tell an existing story in a new way. “If people have a problem with remakes, then they should first stop all Shakespeare adaptations,” he said humorously.

Aamir also reminded fans of his earlier remake Ghajini (2008), directed by AR Murugadoss, which was adapted from Murugadoss’s own 2005 Tamil film. Ghajini turned out to be a massive hit and was both a critical and commercial success. Aamir said that he always tries to bring his own energy and creative touch to any story, making it fresh for his audience.

Aamir Khan Films Inspired or Adapted From Foreign Films

Aamir Khan has starred in several other films that were inspired by or adapted from foreign films. These include his debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) - adapted from Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet - and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), Ghulam (1998), Mann (1999), Fanaa (2006), Dhoom 3 (2013), and Thugs of Hindostan (2018), among others. What is heartening is that despite the criticism, the actor's remakes or adaptations have often struck a chord with audiences.

Aamir Khan's Movie 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Official Trailer - Watch Video:

Directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be a heartwarming story with a powerful message. As always, fans are eager to see what magic Aamir Khan brings to the screen this time. With the film set to hit theatres on June 20, 2025, the countdown has officially begun.

Aamir Khan's Full Interview With Raj Shamani - Watch Video:

