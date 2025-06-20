‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Premiere: Aamir Khan and His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Pose Hand-in-Hand Alongside Actor’s Son Azad Rao Khan; Video Capturing the Family Moment Goes Viral – WATCH

Aamir Khan is making his Bollywood comeback after almost three years with the highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie, directed by RS Prasanna, which is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, was finally released in the theatres on Friday, June 20. The movie features Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead. Ahead of the film's grand theatrical release, a special premiere for the film was hosted in Mumbai on Thursday (June 19). A lot of big names from the Hindi film industry, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, graced the screening. Aamir Khan's girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao's son, Azad Rao Khan, also showed up at the event. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Join Aamir Khan, SRK’s Video With Cast Members at Special Screening Goes Viral (Watch Videos).

Aamir Khan’s Heartwarming Moment With Gauri Spratt and Azad Rao Khan at ‘Siataare Zameen Par’ Premiere

Several videos of Aamir Khan greeting the attendees at the premiere of his film Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai have surfaced online. One of the videos shared by a paparazzi handle showed the actor's girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, making her way towards the entrance of the event hall. The two held hands and posed for some pictures in front of the paparazzi. Soon, Aamir Khan's younger son, Azad Rao Khan, ran up to the actor, grabbed his hands, and joined the couple for the pictures in a heartwarming family moment.

Aamir Khan’s Cute Family Moment at ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Screening

For the evening, Aamir Khan wore a cream sherwani while his son Azad looked all grown up in a dark blue suit. On the other hand, Gauri Spratt grabbed everyone's attention in a green and golden saree. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare also graced the exclusive screening of Sitaare Zameen Par. The screening was also graced by Rekha, Rakesh Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh and Vicky Kaushal among others.

Darsheel Safary, the child actor who played Ishaan Awasthi in the original movie, Taare Zameen Par, also showed up at the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par to cheer for Aamir Khan.