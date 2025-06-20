Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen together at the special screening of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai on Thursday (June 19) evening. The event, held ahead of the film's release, drew several big names from the industry. In a video that is now going viral online, SRK is seen meeting and interacting warmly with the debutant actors from the film. He was also seen giving them hugs and chatting with them. For the event, King Khan kept it casual in a black jacket, cargo jeans, a black cap, and dark sunglasses. Take a look. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Cast: Aamir Khan’s Heartwarming Film Introduces 10 Specially-Abled Stars – Meet Ashish Pendse, Simran Mangeshkar, Gopikrishnan and Other Inspirational Actors Winning Hearts (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan at 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Premiere - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

Salman Khan Greets Aamir Khan at 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Premiere

Salman Khan, on the other hand arrived in an all-black outfit and posed with Aamir Khan for the photographers. He also shared a light moment with Aamir and smiled while interacting with the paparazzi. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ First Reviews Out! Early Reactions Praise Aamir Khan’s Performance in His Comeback Film, Call RS Prasanna’s Directorial a ‘Deeply Moving Cinematic Experience’.

Salman Khan Poses With Aamir Khan at 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Premiere - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

Several other stars, including Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Jeetendra, Tushar Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Sunny Kaushal, and Tiger Shroff, also attended the event. Sitaar Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, also stars Genelia D'Souza. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 20.

Exclusive: 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Director RS Prasanna - Watch Video:

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)