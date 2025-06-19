Sitaare Zameen Par, one of the most awaited films of 2025, is finally releasing in the theatres on Friday(June 20). The movie, directed by RS Prasanna, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role, is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, featuring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary. The upcoming movie follows the story of a disgraced basketball coach, Nikumb (Aamir Khan), who is forced to mentor a team of specially-abled individuals as a part of community service after his DUI. Ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par's grand release, early reviews for the film are out and here's what netizens had to say. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Cast: Aamir Khan’s Heartwarming Film Introduces 10 Specially-Abled Stars – Meet Ashish Pendse, Simran Mangeshkar, Gopikrishnan and Other Inspirational Actors Winning Hearts (Watch Videos).

The special screenings of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par have already taken place across the country. People who were lucky enough have watched the film already. Going by the early reviews, the RS Prasanna directorial has received mixed response from the public.

Actor and critic Kuldeep Gadhvi gave Sitaare Zameen Par a solid five out of five stars. In his review, he said, "Totally Standing Ovation Film.. You will cry, laugh and be very happy after watching this film.. It is a remake of the Spanish film Champions but the way it has been presented is class.. I cried and laughed a lot in this film and I found peace in my heart after watching this film." Talking about the acting, Gadhvi said that along with the lead actors, the debutant actors have also acted well, making it a great watch.

Former UN Assistant Secretary and author Lakhsmi M Puri also reviewed Sitaare Zameen Par and called it a "deeply moving cinematic experience." Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, she wrote, "This film is not merely a story - it is a clarion call for empathy, inclusion, and a deeper understanding of every child’s unique journey. Sitare Zameen Par thoughtfully highlights the challenges faced by children with learning disabilities, while celebrating the boundless potential they can realise when nurtured with compassion and dignity."

Had the privilege of attending the special screening of Sitare Zameen Par in New Delhi last week - a deeply moving cinematic experience. This film is not merely a story - it is a clarion call for empathy, inclusion, and a deeper understanding of every child’s unique journey.… pic.twitter.com/CFLIlOTXqr — Lakshmi M Puri (@lakshmiunwomen) June 14, 2025

Puri, who is also a women's rights activist, said that the film delivered a powerful message about educational equity and emotional well-being. However, not every review was in favour of the film. One user wrote, "#SitaareZameenPar movie average hai. Aamir Khan's acting and comedy are okay, and Genelia Deshmukh's role is just fine. The first half is fun, but it dips later." Another user called it a "forced comedy-drama" that "shines in parts."

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested five changes in Sitaare Zameen Par. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to change 'Business Woman' to 'Business Person'. The second suggestion included Michael Jackson being replaced by 'Lovebirds'. A visual of the word 'Kamal' was asked to be replaced by 'Lotus'. The old disclaimer was removed, and a new voiceover was added. The makers were also asked to add a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the opening disclaimer. After all the suggested changes were made, the film was given a U/A 13+ certificate. Shah Rukh Khan Visits ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Set After Aamir Khan’s Persistent Invites, Surprises Debutant Cast With Heartfelt Interactions (Watch Video).

Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

