Sonam Kapoor Feels Curling Eyelashes Is an ‘Impossible Task’ (View Pic)

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Many girls look up to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for fashion and beauty tips. But curling eyelashes is one that thing which the "Neerja" actress also finds it difficult to do. On Sunday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she is seen curling her lashes with a curler. Sonam Kapoor Gives Her Glamorous Photoshoot a Funny Twist With Hilarious Captions and We Can’t Stop Laughing! (View Pics)

"Impossible task," she captioned the image, which is way too relatable for girls. Reacting to it, a user wrote: "so true." Another one commented: "the real struggle." Sonam Kapoor Dedicates Heartfelt Appreciation Post for Anand Ahuja, Calls Him ‘The Best Husband in the World’ (View Pics)

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram Impossible task 😂 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 17, 2020 at 2:48am PDT

Currently, Sonam is spending time with her husband, Anand Ahuja at their house in Delhi amid the lockdown.