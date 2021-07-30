Sonu Sood needs no introduction. The actor who essays the role of a villain on the big screen turned out to be a HERO in real life for Indian citizens amid the coronavirus crisis. India has been fighting with the pandemic from quite a long time, and amid these trying times, it was Sonu Sood who became a 'messiah' for the janta. Well, you will agree with us that there has never been anyone from the entertainment industry so quick and active in helping people, like him. His kindness during the pandemic has won hearts and why not, as he deserves it all! Sonu Sood on His Autobiography 'I am No Messiah': Heartening to See the Support.

However, that's not the only side of Sonu we saw amid COVID-19. While he definitely is a superhero without a cape, we also saw that the actor is hilarious and funny. His epic replies to crazy fans' queries on Twitter have also been a great read for many in tough times. Right from dealing with a fan who asked for an iPhone for his girlfriend to next world issues, some of Sood's replies to fans are just amazing. And as he celebrates his 48th birthday on July 30, here we list seven times Sonu impressed us with his clever answers online. Sonu Sood Birthday Special: How the Dabangg Actor Emerged as a Messiah During COVID-19 Pandemic.

When a Fan Asked iPhone For His Girlfriend!

उसका तो पता नहीं, अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा😂 https://t.co/t99rnT8z22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 22, 2021

The Little One's Request!

Now this is something very challenging. Will try my best 😜 https://t.co/PUkC9xHnHs — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2020

That's Witty!

I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to Goa😂 What say? https://t.co/XbYNFWWflK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2020

Fan's Liquor Problem!

Parlour Time... Nah!!!

Salon जाकर क्या करोगे। salon वाले को तो मैं उसके गाँव छोड़ के आ गया। 😂 उसके पीछे पीछे उसके गाँव जाना है तो बोलो ? 😂 https://t.co/5Xrim4um5l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

What a Reply... Haha!

Hilarious!

That's it, guys! These are some of the best replies of Sonu Sood to his fans on Twitter that will surely bring a smile to your face. An engineer by qualification, the actor faced a lot of challenges before making it into the entertainment industry. He is smart, handsome, helpful, a family man, a great actor and the list can go on. LatestLY wishes Sonu Sood a fantastic birthday. Stay tuned!

