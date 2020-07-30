Sonu Sood - the name itself evokes pride in all Indian citizens these days. The actor's relentless efforts during COVID-19 pandemic deserve all the appreciation in this world and it's really commendable to see him working round the clock. From helping migrants reach their home to airlifting Indian students stuck abroad, Sonu is going out of his way to help everyone in these trying times. While Twitterati is already in love with this real and reel life hero, it's time we highlight some of his noble deeds and make you aware of his selfless nature. Riteish Deshmukh Shares Viral Video of Pune’s Warrior Aaaji; Sonu Sood Wants to Open Martial Arts Training Centre for Her.

On Sonu Sood's birthday today, we list down all his great but humble efforts during the coronavirus outbreak in the country which also includes opening a job portal for all the unemployed individuals. On that note, let's understand why he's being noted for his philanthropy. Sonu Sood to Write a Book on His Experience of Helping Migrant Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Helping Migrants

Sonu Sood's relentless efforts helped thousands of migrants reach their homes in other states. The actor arranged multiple buses for the workers stuck in Mumbai and helped them travel when they had no other mode of transportation. These migrants were walking hundreds of kilometres from one state to another with a desire to return to their homes. The actor couldn't see their plight and decided to help them in his own way.

Helping Students

Recently, Sonu Sood along with Spice Jet airways helped the Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan return home.

Helping Actor Anupam Shyam

Sonu Sood also helped Slumdog Millionaire and Bandit Queen actor, Anupam Shyam who was admitted in an ICU but had no money for his treatment. When CINTAA appealed for help for his medical expenses, the actor replied them saying, he's already in touch with the doctors who are treating him.

Helping a Hyderabad Based Techie

A Hyderabad based techie lost her job amid the pandemic and was seen selling vegetables to support her family. When the actor was made aware of her situation, he decided to help her by giving her a job.

Helping a Farmer

A farmer in Bihar lost his son and two buffaloes in the recent floods. While he couldn't help him emotionally, Sonu tried to arrange the buffaloes for him since his livelihood depended on them.

Helping Andhra Pradesh Girls

A video of two girls manually ploughing the field in Andhra Pradesh went viral recently. Now guess, how did he help them? Yes, he provided them with a tractor.

And while you are busy reading this article, the actor is already trying to help the students stuck in Georgia and also few Indians in the Philippines. The joy of giving isn't everyone's cup of tea and it takes immense courage to give something from your life to others. What Sonu did or is doing is truly an act of selfless devotion and we hope he gets all the happiness in return.

Happy Birthday, Sonu Sood! Humanity shall remain eternally grateful to you.

