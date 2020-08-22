Sonu Sood has emerged as an unlikely hero during the pandemic. While all eyes were on superstars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan et al to help the nation, it was Sonu's efforts that received the widest coverage and appreciation. He truly turned out to be a superstar. The actor worked hard, he was on the ground, to help migrant labourers reach their homes. But, last night, the philanthropic actor was at the receiving end of trolls. Sonu had retweeted some allegedly anti-modi tweets, which drew irk from BJP supporters. Sonu Sood Warns A Fake Twitter User To Stop Cheating Innocent People Under His Name (View Tweet).

Mainly, Sonu retweeted a cartoon by Satish Acharya. The funny artwork was a jibe at PM Narendra Modi and the rate at which country is suffering from job losses.

Sonu faced backlash online. Saviour identity be damned. Sonu deleted the tweet. And now, Satish has claimed responsibility for asking Sonu to deletes his retweet.

I requested @SonuSood sir to remove my cartoon which he had retweeted, as he was being trolled badly. He deserves better. Unfortunately for some trolls love is conditional. — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) August 21, 2020

This is not the first time when Satish Acharya's cartoon has had Sonu Sood as the subject.

Sonu Sood aims to help two crore migrants find jobs! #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/Qt4tgyLZ4g — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) July 27, 2020

What do you think about it? Should Sonu be trolled for sharing a comic on Indian PM? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood continues his good work.

