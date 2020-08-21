Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's good deeds amid the pandemic make headlines everyday. The star has been a superhero (without a cape) for thousands of migrant workers during the lockdown as he arranged buses for them so that they reach their homes safely. In a nutshell, these tough times really proved that he is indeed a hero in reel as well as real life. Not just migrant workers, the actor has also been helping several others who send him requests on social media. However, recently Sonu Sood came across a fake Twitter account running under his name and immediately warned the user to stop the cheating business. Sonu Sood on 'New Mission': After Facilitating Return of Migrants, Actor to Help Repatriate Indian Students From Georgia.

It so happened that a Twitter user namely Barun from Assam urged Sood to help him and his family as they are in a not-so-good condition. To this message on the micro-blogging site, the fake account (ActorSonuSood) replied by mentioning two fraud e-mail ids and asked Barun to send his details. This stunt by the fake user got noticed by Sonu and he wrote, "You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late." Little Girl Requesting Sonu Sood to Send Mom to Granny's Home on Father's Request Goes Viral, 5 Instances When Bollywood Star Wittily Tackled Hilarious Requests Online.

Check Out Sonu Sood's Warning Tweet Below:

You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late. https://t.co/5yWMXV3Agw — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 21, 2020

Many users tagged the Mumbai Police and the Cyber Cell to take action against the fraud Twitter user. Also, kudos to the Dabangg actor was setting the record straight. Meanwhile, on August 20, Sood had revealed the average number of requests he gets on a daily basis. "Mails. 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages 6741. Twitter messages. Today’s HELP messages," a part of his tweet read. Stay tuned

