Actor Sooraj Pancholi will soon be seen in the dance film, Time To Dance, opposite Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle. Sooraj says he underwent extensive training twice a day for months to imbibe a few new dance forms for his role. Time To Dance is going to be my first dance film, which is totally different from my past action movies. We trained for four months twice a day with a professional Indian-Latin dancer, followed by one month of training in the UK with a few teachers, all of who are world champion Latin dancers," he says. Aaye Haaye Song From Time to Dance: Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle Kaif Groove to Vishal Mishra’s Groovy Beats (Watch Video).

"It was tedious and yet super thrilling to learn professional dancing, that too the form of Latin-Ballroom dance for the movie. The songs of the movie are already playing on loop on my phone and when the audience hears them, they're surely going to follow suit," he recalls. Time To Dance Trailer Review: Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi’s Dance Film Looks Blah! (Watch Video).

The film features a variety of dance forms including Ballroom and Latin dancing. It is slated to hit the screens on March 12.

