Mumbai, May 5: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi starrer "Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath" has been creating a strong buzz since the release of its trailer. However, movie buffs will have to wait a little longer to witness the historical spectacle, as the film's release date has been pushed from May 16 to May 23, 2025.

Sharing the update with the netizens, the makers penned on social media, "See you in the theatres on 23rd May 2025 ....Har Har Mahadev...Releasing Worldwide in Cinemas on 23rd May, 2025." However, the reason for the delay has not been disclosed by the makers. ‘Kesari Veer’: Suniel Shetty’s Intense First Look As Vegdaji From Historical Drama Unveiled.

The recently released trailer has sparked excitement among netizens with its portrayal of brave warriors protecting the sacred Somnath temple from invaders back in 14th-century India. Suniel Shetty takes on the role of the fearless Vegda Ji, while Sooraj Pancholi plays the unsung warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil.

Debutante Akanksha Sharma brings strength and emotion to the screen as Rajal, who shares a romantic arc with Sooraj’s character. Together, they confront the menacing antagonist Zafar, portrayed by Vivek Oberoi, who arrives with an agenda of religious conversion. ‘Kesari Veer’: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi Unite for Epic Tale of Somnath Temple Warriors.

Shedding light on his bond with Shetty, Pancholi talked about their camaraderie, both on and off the camera. "I've always looked up to Suniel Sir as a screen idol, and to have had the opportunity to work with him on Kesari Veer was a dream come true. He's not only an exceptional actor but also an inspiring mentor who has guided me throughout my career," he shared.

Directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanubhai Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner, "Kesari Veer" features a compelling cast and promises a stirring blend of action, drama, and patriotism. Presented by Panorama Studios, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 23, 2025.

