If you ask any trade expert about Bollywood’s performance in the first six months of 2025, they would likely say the industry has delivered only three clean hits: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (the latter not quite a proper hit yet, but on its way). Chhaava stands as one of Bollywood’s biggest money-spinners of all time and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far. Raid 2 succeeded largely due to the goodwill of its predecessor, while Sitaare Zameen Par drew family audiences, even if it underperformed compared to typical Aamir Khan entertainers. Box Office Report Card 2025: From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ to Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, 7 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies This Year – Sadly, Not All Are Hits!
However, just three hits in six months is hardly encouraging, given the sheer volume of releases. Big-budget films like Housefull 5, Deva, Kesari Chapter 2, Sky Force, Jaat, The Diplomat, and Sikandar underperformed at the box office. Still, they fared better than some high-profile disasters headlined by stars like Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Dutt, and even Ajay Devgn.
In this feature, we examine nine Bollywood films from 2025 that flopped spectacularly - and why. (Box office figures sourced from Bollywood Hungama.)
1. Emergency
Director: Kangana Ranaut
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair
Budget: INR 60 crore
India Box Office (Nett): INR 16.52 crore
Worldwide Box Office (Gross): INR 21.75 crore
Why It Flopped: Repeatedly shuffled release dates, weak lead performance, and an unclear tone - wavering between neutral biopic and political propaganda. ‘Emergency’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Kangana Ranaut’s Indira Gandhi Biopic Fell Flat in Theatres.
2. Azaad
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty
Budget: INR 80 crore
India Box Office (Nett): INR 6.32 crore
Worldwide Box Office (Gross): INR 9.17 crore
Why It Flopped: Mixed reviews, Ajay Devgn’s role reduced to an extended cameo, and lack of buzz for the newcomers.
3. Loveyapa
Director: Advait Chandan
Cast: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda
Budget: INR 60 crore
India Box Office (Nett): INR 7.04 crore
Worldwide Box Office (Gross): INR 8.99 crore
Why It Flopped: Remakes continue to struggle, and the pairing of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor failed to attract audiences.
4. Mere Husband Ki Biwi
Director: Mudassar Aziz
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Harsh Gujral
Budget: INR 60 crore
India Box Office (Nett): INR 9.38 crore
Worldwide Box Office (Gross): INR 12.73 crore
Why It Flopped: Weak comedy, Arjun Kapoor’s diminishing box office appeal, and an uninspired script.
5. Romeo S3
Director: Guddu Dhanoa
Cast: Thakur Anoop Singh, Palak Tiwari
Budget: Not Available
India Box Office (Nett): INR 0.10 crore
Worldwide Box Office (Gross): Not Available
Why It Flopped: Abysmal word-of-mouth and negligible buzz.
6. Ground Zero
Director: Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain
Budget: INR 50 crore
India Box Office (Nett): INR 7.54 crore
Worldwide Box Office (Gross): INR 10.35 crore
Why It Flopped: Minimal promotional buzz and Emraan Hashmi’s fading box office pull.
7. The Bhootnii
Director: Sidhaant Sachdev
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari
Budget: INR 30 crore
India Box Office (Nett): INR 6.10 crore
Worldwide Box Office (Gross): INR 9.57 crore
Why It Flopped: Poorly executed horror-comedy with lacklustre trailers and songs. ‘The Bhootnii’ Movie Review: Move Over ‘Nadaaniyan’, This Sanjay Dutt-Mouni Roy Horror-Comedy Is the Most Insufferable Movie of 2025!
8. Kapkapiii
Director: Sangeeth Sivan
Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Rathee
Budget: INR 25 crore
India Box Office (Nett): INR 0.97 crore
Worldwide Box Office (Gross): INR 1.78 crore
Why It Flopped: Another forgettable remake with zero buzz and a limited release strategy.
9. Kesari Veer
Director: Prince Dhiman and Kanubhai Chauhan
Cast: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, Akanksha Sharma
Budget: INR 60 crore
India Box Office (Nett): INR 0.62 crore
Worldwide Box Office (Gross): INR 1.89 crore
Why It Flopped: A poorly made propaganda film with wooden performances and no audience interest.
The industry must rethink its reliance on remakes, propaganda narratives, and half-baked comedies if it hopes to recover. For now, these nine flops serve as a stark reminder that even popular stars can’t salvage a poorly made film.
