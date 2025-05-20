Bollywood actress Jiah Khan, best known for her role in Ghajini, was found dead at her Juhu residence in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Not just Bollywood, but the entire nation was devastated by the young actress' tragic passing. The 25-year-old allegedly died by suicide. This event led to a decade-long legal battle, during which Jiah Khan's then-boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi, was accused of abetment to suicide. Finally, in 2023, a special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted the actor of the abetment charges. Amid this, Sooraj Pancholi's mother and veteran actress Zarina Wahab has opened up about the events leading up to Jiah Khan's tragic demise. Sooraj Pancholi Visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai After Getting Acquitted in Jiah Khan Suicide Case (Watch Video).

Did Jiah Khan Try To Contact Sooraj Pancholi Before She Died of Suicide?

During an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Zarina Wahab clarified that her son Sooraj Pancholi and Jiah Khan were not together at the time of her passing. She said, "I want to clear one thing that a lot of people think about Sooraj. When they (Jiah and Sooraj) were friends, Salman was launching him. Then I told him that Salman is going to launch you, so stop this! Then he went and told her 'My parents don't want us to meet, and your mother also doesn't want us to meet. So lets break up.' Then she said, 'Can I come and meet you sometimes?' So he told her, 'You can come and meet me as a friend but not as a girlfriend'."

Actress Jiah Khan

Zarina Wahab revealed that Jiah Khan was extremely depressed after she got rejected for a film in Tollywood. She said, "She was going to South for a Telugu film around the same time in June. On the spot, she was rejected, and she was very depressed." After this, the actress revealed that Jiah kept on trying to contact Sooraj. However, Sooraj, who was prepping for his acting debut, was in the middle of some classes related to his shoot and couldn't take the call.

"She was so depressed that she was trying to call Sooraj. But his classes were going on because of a shooting. He couldn't take her call and when he later saw his phone, he texted her, 'Im free now, if you want to call me, you can'. But then, she had already passed away. And now everyone says he did this, he did that... Its so wrong. The poor girl was really sweet, but only God knows what truly happened with her." 'Kesari Veer' Release Date Postponed: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sooraj Pancholi's Film to Now Arrive in Theatres on May 23.

Sooraj Pancholi’s Instagram Post

On the work front, Zarina Wahab will be next seen in Telugu superstar Prabhas' upcoming film, The Raja Saab. Sooraj Pancholi, on the other hand, is making his acting comeback with Kesari Veer: The Legend of Somnath alongside Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 23, 2025.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

