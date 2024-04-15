The first song, titled ''Tu Mil Gaya'', from the upcoming Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne hit the airwaves on Monday. The track consists of a contemporary sound with elements of love and that warm and fuzzy feeling which one generally experiences at the onset of love. It has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and captures the essence of love and affection between the protagonists, portrayed by Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F. Srikanth Trailer: This Biopic Holds Another Brilliant Rajkummar Rao Performance as Srikanth Bolla! (Watch Video).

The track has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, with lyrics penned by Shloke Lal. Sonically, the track includes dholak on the percussion and warm distorted guitar on the power chords, with the piano making a pleasant appearance. The film, inspired by the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, also stars Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar, and has been helmed by Tushar Hiranandani. Srikanth Trailer: Rajkummar Rao's Biopic on Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla Explores Resilience of the Human Spirit (Watch Video).

Tu Mil Gaya Track

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under the banners of T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. The film is set to release on May 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2024 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).