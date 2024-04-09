With Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao returns to the biopic genre, which has consistently earned him acclaim, whether it's his chilling portrayal of a terrorist mastermind in Omerta or his National Award-winning performance as an ill-fated, heroic lawyer in Shahid. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth tells the story of a real-life visually impaired industrialist, Srikanth Bolla, who holds the distinguished honour of being the first international blind student in Management Science at MIT. Rajkummar Rao takes on the lead role, supported by Jyothika (recently seen in the hit Shaitaan), Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar. Rajkummar Rao's 'SRI' Now Titled as 'Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne'.

The recently unveiled trailer for Srikanth looks captivating, showcasing yet another standout performance from Rao. Despite the character's physical limitations, it's refreshing to see the filmmakers avoid portraying Srikanth in a purely sympathetic light. Instead, Rao imbues him with a mischievous charm.

There are moments in the trailer that will leave you smiling while also highlighting his struggles to gain admission to MIT and establish himself as an industrialist. The final scene of the trailer is bound to leave you on a good note. Srikanth: First Look of Rajkummar Rao As Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla Out! (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of Srikanth:

Jyothika portrays a supportive teacher to Srikanth, with Alaya F plays his love interest. Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films, Srikanth is set to release in India on May 10, 2024. What are your thoughts on the trailer? Share them in the comments below.

