Actress Rhea Chakraborty was issued summon by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today at her Mumbai residence. The team had reached at the actress’ apartment on September 6 morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The NCB stated that it wants to interrogate the 28-year-old actress in order to take the probe forward in the case. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had stated, “We have summoned her (RheaChakroborty). She will come respecting the summon.” Sometime ago Rhea was spotted outside the NCB office in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau, Asked to Appear Today.

Rhea Chakraborty, dressed in a pink kurta and ankle length jeggings, was captured by the shutterbugs leaving from her home to the NCB office. NCB Deputy Director Amit Fakkad Ghawate had told reporters, “She (Rhea Chakraborty) will come to the office. There will be cross-questioning and nothing else. The outcome will be communicated to you.” Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde issued a statement in which he mentioned, “Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED and NCB.” Rhea Chakraborty's Father Retd Lt Col Indrajit Reacts to Son Showik's Arrest by NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty Heading To NCB Office For Interrogation

Rhea Chakraborty Outside NCB Office In Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty in her interviews to TV channels over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case had cited that she never consumed drugs herself. Stay tuned for further updates!

