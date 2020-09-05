Sushant Singh Rajput's death has opened a Pandora's Box. The late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is facing a CBI probe for accusations of money laundering, abetment of suicide. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a drug angle was exposed during the investigation. Now, Showik and Rhea's father, a retired army colonel, Indrajit Chakraborty has reacted to the arrest. In a statement issued to India Today, Indrajit said, "Congratulations, India. You’ve arrested my son, I'm sure my daughter is next on the line. You’ve effectively demolished a middle-class family. Of course, for the sake of Justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind". Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Drug Peddler Kaizen Ebrahim Gets Bail.

Rhea will be questioned once again on September 6 in front of her brother. The actress has been interrogated multiples times by the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the NCB.

Check Out Rajdeep Sardesai's Tweet Here:

Breaking: Col Indrajit Chakraborty, Retd army surgeon breaks silence: congrats India ,you have arrested my son , am sure next in line is my daughter. .You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course for sake of justice everything is justified. Jai Hind! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 5, 2020

Along with Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested by the NCB for procuring drugs. On Saturday, officials arrested Sushant's househelp Dipesh Sawant, who will be produced before the court on Sunday at 11 AM. Showik and Samuel will remain under custody until September 9. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Showik Chakraborty, Brother of Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Sent to NCB Custody Till September 9.

Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances on June 14. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

