Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Monday suggested that there should be Covid vaccination centres in every area, just like polling booths during elections. "Why cant #VaccinationCovid centres be set up like we have polling booths in every area during elections? Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Asks Government Of India ‘Why Is So Much COVID-19 Vaccine Being Sent Abroad?’

Speeding up the process of vaccines is a must," Suchitra tweeted. A few days ago she had tweeted about the lack of awareness among people in Mumbai regarding the virus. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Shocked by Javed Akhtar’s ‘Personal Attack’ on Ex Shekhar Kapur’s Tweet.

Check Out Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Tweet Below:

Why cant #VaccinationCovid centres be set up like we have polling booths in every area during elections? Speeding up the process of vaccines is a must — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) March 29, 2021

"#Mumbai roads full of unmasked hawkers, unmasked joggers, unmasked shoppers. Uff. Y cant people self regulate? & then they complain that #COVID19 is spreading. How much can authorities do?" she wrote last week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2021 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).