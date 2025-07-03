Is Shefali Jariwala's Death Linked To COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s a Fact Check of Fake Claims About 'Kaanta Laga' Fame Actor's Cause of Death

New Delhi, July 03: The sudden demise of 42-year-old Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic appearance in the Kaanta Laga music video, has triggered a storm of speculation online, with several posts linking her death to the COVID-19 vaccine. Public interest in the death of 42-year-old Shefali Jariwala is fueled by growing concerns over rising heart attacks among middle-aged individuals, including several well-known celebrities.

However, official findings and expert statements contradict these claims. According to her doctor, Shefali had been undergoing anti-ageing treatment for the past eight years. On June 27, after receiving a routine anti-ageing injection that included Glutathione and Vitamin C, she reportedly fell ill between 10 and 11 pm. She experienced trembling, lost consciousness, and was declared dead at a hospital soon after. Preliminary findings indicate low blood pressure, cardiac arrest, and severe gastric distress. Anti-ageing drug side effects, including bloating, have also come under scrutiny. Shefali Jariwala Death: Postmortem Report of Actress Expected in One or Two Days, Statements of 10 People Recorded So Far.

While social media has tried to draw a connection between her death and COVID-19 vaccination, there is no evidence supporting such claims. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a clear statement, citing comprehensive studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and AIIMS, which found no causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac deaths. COVID-19 Jabs Safe as ICMR, AIIMS Studies Find No Link Between Coronavirus Vaccine and Sudden Deaths, Says Centre.

The ministry affirmed that vaccines used in India are safe and that serious side effects are extremely rare. A final post-mortem report is awaited, but no official agency has connected her death to COVID-19 vaccination.

Fact check

Claim : Shefali Jariwala died due to the COVID-19 vaccine. Conclusion : No evidence supports this. Preliminary findings point to unrelated medical causes. Full of Trash Clean

