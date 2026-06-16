Sunita Ahuja Says Son Yashvardhan Ahuja Has Shades of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra; Here’s Why

Bollywood insider Sunita Ahuja, wife of veteran actor Govinda, has opened up about her son Yashvardhan Ahuja, making a striking comparison to two of Indian cinema's biggest legends. In a recent interaction, Ahuja revealed her heartfelt belief that Yashvardhan possesses the gravitas of Amitabh Bachchan and the dashing looks of Dharmendra, adding an intriguing dimension to his impending Bollywood launch. ‘Laughter Chefs 3’: Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Allowed Non-Veg in Her House for First Time Only for Krushna Abhishek.

A Mother's Vision: Amitabh's Persona, Dharmendra's Charm

Speaking candidly, Sunita Ahuja shared a deeply personal anecdote that highlights her aspirations for her son. "Mere fav hero hain voh. Mera beta jab pet main tha toh maine do hi logon ka photo dekha tha, ek Dharam ji, Amit ji. Yashvardhan ka personality Amit ji jaise hogaya hai aur shakal Dharam ji jaisi, I am so happy," she expressed, conveying her immense joy at what she perceives in her son. This emotional revelation underscores the profound influence these cinematic icons have had on her, and her hopeful vision for Yashvardhan's journey in the film industry.

Watch Sunita Ahuja's Full Interview:

Yashvardhan's Bollywood Odyssey

At 29 years old, Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to mark his grand Bollywood debut. His first venture is the horror film titled Hundred, directed by the seasoned filmmaker Sajid Khan. The project, which also stars talented actress Nitanshi Goel, commenced filming on January 23, 2026, at Mumbai's Film City.

His path to the silver screen has been far from straightforward, challenging the notion of 'star kid privilege'. Yashvardhan has dedicated nine arduous years to preparing for his debut, enduring a remarkable 79 audition rejections before finally securing his breakthrough role. This testament to his perseverance highlights his commitment to carving out his own identity in Bollywood, separate from his father's illustrious legacy.

While earlier reports in 2024 and 2025 suggested his debut would be in a romantic love story helmed by National Award-winning director Sai Rajesh, under the production of Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and SKN Films, the trajectory ultimately pivoted towards the horror genre with Hundred. ‘Lekin Munni Toh Nisha Hai’: Sunita Ahuja’s Rare Appearance With Lookalike Sister Sangeeta Singh Leaves Netizens Confused (Watch Video).

Sunita Ahuja has consistently championed her son's individual efforts. In previous interviews, she emphasised her advice to Yashvardhan not to imitate his father, Govinda, but rather to forge his unique style and make his own name in the industry. Her latest comparison to Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra further cements her belief in Yashvardhan's distinct potential and star quality.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).