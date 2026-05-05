‘Laughter Chefs 3’: Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Allowed Non-Veg in Her House for First Time Only for Krushna Abhishek

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Mumbai, May 5: Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek was seen getting emotional as ‘Mami’ Sunita Ahuja recalled his younger days at her house. Talking about it, Sunita revealed that despite being a pure vegetarian, she allowed non vegetarian food in her house only because Krushna liked it. “I used to love him more than my children. He even had a separate room. In fact, that’s why I started cooking non-vegetarian food at home, since Krushna loves fish.” Yes, of course, love my son and my daughter too, but I loved Krushna just like I loved Yash.

She further quipped, “ I want to say something, I’m really proud of Kashmera because dealing with Krushna and his Mama is not an easy task,” said Sunita hinting at her husband Govinda who is also Krushna Abhishek's ‘Mama’. Kashmera Shah Breaks Down in Tears, Apologises to ‘Mami’ Sunita Ahuja Over Years-Long Family Rift.

A few days ago, an emotional reunion had unfolded on the sets of fun cooking reality Celebrity Laughter Chefs, as Sunita Ahuja made a surprise appearance, leaving her nephew Krushna Abhishek overwhelmed in tears.

In a video shared by the show’s host channel, Krushna was seen breaking down emotionally, and lying down on the floor, apologised to his “mami” for any pain caused over the years by him. 14 Years of ‘Vanvaas’ Ends: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek Reunite With Emotional Hug on ‘Laughter Chefs’ Set (Watch Video).

Responding to his apology, Sunita said that Krushna is like her own son and that she forgives him, urging everyone to move forward. Kashmera was also seen getting emotional, and breaking down in tears. Apologising to Sunita, she expressed heartfelt regret over the past issues and a series of mudslinging and said, "I am sorry." Govinda was seen missing in the picture.

For the uninitiated, the rift between Sunita and Krushna, Kashmera dates back nearly 14 years and had often played out in public with both sides indulging in mudslinging. For the uninitiated, Sunita is married to Bollywood star Govinda, while Krushna is the son of Govinda’s elder sister, with whom the actor shared a close bond.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).