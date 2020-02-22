Sunny Leone to Host a Day Out for Special Kids

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, February 21: Actress Sunny Leone is co-organising a day out for special kids. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber recently started their school, Kidz Social House, in Juhu. The school is an art centre and a play area for kids of all ages.

"It was my friend's idea to organise a day out for the special kids. There will be art, craft, dancing, drawing and a lot of other fun activities that we are planning to do with them. I am trying my best to give those kids a memory of a lifetime and something that they will learn and cherish for long," Sunny said. Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh Ooze Glamour and Hotness at Brand Vision Summit and Awards 2020 (View Pics).

She is organising a day out in her school in association with Baby's Castle for the special kids.

"We will get our 10-15 children there. There will be art, craft, Zumba and a lot of other fun activities planned for them. It will be a great day out for the children and we all are looking forward it to it," said a statement on behalf of Dr. Harish Badiger, director of Baby's Castle, and Dr. Priyanka Bhoir, Founder of Baby's Castle.