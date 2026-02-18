MTV Splitsvilla X6 has been going viral ever since its premiere, and so have its contestants, who are currently outside the show. Contestant Himanshu Arora has publicly called out fellow participant Akanksha Choudhary for what he describes as double standards. The friction between the two escalated after Akanksha reportedly expressed "cringe" toward a shirtless photograph of Himanshu, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the reality star regarding gender-based reactions. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Soundharya Shetty REVEALS What Triggered Her and Sadhaaf Shankar’s Heated Spat With Suzzane (View Posts).

The tension began when Akanksha Choudhary reportedly reacted negatively to an image of Himanshu Arora posing shirtless. Her reaction, which many fans labelled as "cringe," did not sit well with Himanshu. Taking to his Instagram stories, Himanshu addressed the incident, questioning the discrepancy in how male and female bodies are viewed in the public eye.

He wrote, "Imagine if a man looked at a girl's body and reacted the same way as she did. Tab funny nahi lagta hai, tab woman card khela jata hai. Love to see the hypocrisy bots queen brings to the table." By highlighting this, he aimed to point out a perceived hypocrisy in how fitness and physique-oriented content are received based on gender.

Himanshu Arora Reacts to Akanksha Choudhary’s Talking About Him During Recent Podcast

The reality star, who has been a prominent figure this season due to his connections and outspoken nature, stated that such reactions are often fueled by personal biases rather than the content itself.

More About Their Rivalry

This latest spat is not the first time Himanshu and Akanksha have been at odds. The two have shared a turbulent relationship throughout the season, often finding themselves on opposite sides during villa tasks and dome sessions, especially before the boys from the Paisa Villa and Pyaar Villa were swapped.

Earlier in the season, Himanshu’s connection with Diksha Pawar also became a point of contention involving Akanksha. Following a physical altercation between Diksha and Akanksha, Himanshu has frequently stepped up to defend his partner, further deepening the rift between him and Akanksha. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Ayush Jamwal To Be EVICTED Next From Dating Show? Here’s What Redditors Are Saying.

The incident has added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing "Pyaar vs Paisa" theme of the season.

