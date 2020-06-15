Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police Launches Probe Into Circumstances Of The Actor's Demise

Bollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 06:23 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A day after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself, the police have launched a probe into the suicide from various angles even as his last rites were performed, here on Monday. The report of the autopsy, which was conducted on his body at the Dr R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital late on Sunday, was received on Monday. "The provision post-mortem report has cited asphyxia as the cause of death," Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe told media persons, even as police have tentatively ruled out any possibility of a foul play.Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul.

The police have also quizzed Rajput's friends Rhea Chakravarty and Mahesh Shetty on the incident, and some more persons are likely to be questioned, sources said. "As we are all deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, so is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request the media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him grieve for his loss," said Shetty's team in a social media post. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor

As part of the probe, separate teams from the Bandra Police Station, the Crime Branch-CID and the Forensic Department visited Rajput's Bandra flat. Earlier on Monday morning, Rajput's family reached Mumbai from Patna, visited his home in Bandra and later claimed his body. It was subsequently taken for the funeral ceremonies at the Vile Parle Crematorium in heavy rains with a large number of media persons, police and a few fans present.

On Sunday (June 14) Rajput, 34, ended his life by hanging himself in the bedroom of his home and was found by his domestic help who alerted the police. As the news of the suicide spread, Bollywood and thousands of his fans were plunged into grief amid widespread speculation of the reasons hurtling him to resort to the ultimate step.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

