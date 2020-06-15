Coronavirus in India: Live Map

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 05:31 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has taken the nation by storm. The talented actor, aged 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. Internet is abuzz with posts and pictures and opinions on his suicide. Amid this, his quotes and comments on industry not accepting and acknowledging him as an actor surfaced. This brought the topic of 'nepotism' back in the light. Owing to this, the netizens have now started #BoycottBollywood trend on Twitter. Karan Patel Criticises People Sharing 'Reach Out' Posts After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Saying 'False Hope is the Biggest Trigger Of Depression'.

Some celebs and people close to the actor from the industry supported the fact that Sushant indeed was sidelined. Along with this, Kangana Ranaut's new video on nepotism, star kids and outsiders is also doing the rounds. Some of them also dug about an episode of Koffee With Karan where Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt apparently mocked SSR. This led the fans to initiate this trend. Check out some tweets here.

A Twitter User on Boycotting Some Stars

B-Town On SSR

This Twitter User Won't Go To Cinema Halls

This Twitter User Too Goes Ahead With The Same

People and Families Boycotting Cinema Halls

Meanwhile, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput." Actor Nikhil Dwivedi wrote, "At times our movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch wth Sushant..Cmon u didn't! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No!But u were, whn they were doing well."

Of course, boycotting Bollywood isn't exactly the solution as there are ample of more talented artists in the industry. They deserve their chance to shine just like Sushant did! At this point all we could do is cherish Sushant's Bollywood films forever!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

